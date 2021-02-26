Anna Morgan-Lloyd, an Indiana woman facing charges for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, was recognized afterward while applying for a gun permit, the FBI said in a federal court filing unsealed Friday.

Ms. Morgan-Lloyd and Dona Sue Bissey, both from Bloomfield, posted on Facebook about being in the Capitol as mobs invaded the building last month, an FBI special agent wrote in the court filing.

Weeks later, on or around Jan. 22, Ms. Morgan-Lloyd went to the Green County Sheriff’s Office to obtain a firearms permit and was recognized by an employee from social media, the FBI agent wrote.

“While processing MORGAN-LLOYD’s application, a GCSD employee recognized MORGAN-LLOYD as a person that posted on Facebook about the January 6th events at the U.S. Capitol,” the FBI agent wrote in the newly unsealed statement of facts entered in federal court in Washington, D.C. “GCSD reviewed MORGAN-LLOYD’s publicly available Facebook posts and found photos of MORGAN-LLOYD and DONA SUE BISSEY around and inside of the Capital at the time of these events. BISSEY was identified in these photos through a Facebook tag. GCSD referred MORGAN-LLOYD and BISSEY to the FBI.”

The FBI subsequently learned it had previously been contacted by two people who submitted tips related to the women, and those witnesses were then interviewed on Jan. 28 and 29, the agent wrote.

During the interviews, the FBI was provided with screenshots that showed Facebook postings in which the women openly discussed being in the Capitol, the agent explained in the charging document.

The FBI agent said among the Facebook posts was one made by Ms. Bissey’s account on Jan. 6 that contained a picture of her and Ms. Morgan-Lloyd appropriately captioned: “Inside Capitol Building.”

In another Facebook post cited in the court filing, Ms. Morgan-Lloyd allegedly wrote, in part: “We stormed the capitol building me and Dona Bissey were in the first 50 people in.”

Both women face federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Court records did not list a lawyer for either defendant who could be reached for comment. Local media reported they were arrested Wednesday and due in court Friday.

More than 200 people currently face charges related to Jan. 6, when supporters of former President Trump stormed the Capitol as Congress was certifying the electoral votes. The lawmakers were able to return to the Capitol to complete their work, declaring President Biden as the winner.

