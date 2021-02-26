Smugglers were using an ice cream truck to ferry illegal immigrants near the border in Texas, Border Patrol agents said Friday, calling it one of the more “unique” methods they’ve encountered.

Agents spotted migrants loading into the truck and other vehicles Wednesday evening, and managed to corral them in with the help of the Laredo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Photos the Border Patrol released show the white truck, complete with a menu of ice cream flavors on the side, as well as the regionally popular Frito Pie.

Fifteen illegal immigrants were nabbed in relation to the truck, and so were two American citizens, a driver and passenger, agents said.

The photos show the migrants lying on top of one another, packed in tight between the truck’s counters and shelves. None are seen wearing masks.

Agents gave them masks.

Agents also seized the truck.

“This is another example of the lack of regard human smugglers have for those they exploit for profit and the lack of respect for the communities in which they live,” Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Smugglers occasionally will use authentic or “cloned” commercial vehicles to try to avoid detection as they ferry illegal immigrants around the border area or try to drive them deeper into the U.S., through Border Patrol highway checkpoints.

Fake FedEx trucks are encountered occasionally, and during border wall construction smugglers would deck out pickup trucks to try to look like they were part of the construction crews, hoping to blend in with the activity along the border.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.