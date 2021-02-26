James Douglas Rahm Jr., a New Jersey man arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol, wrote on Facebook that he urinated in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s office, a new court filing alleged Friday.

The FBI said in the newly unsealed charging document that federal investigators received several tips regarding Mr. Rahm last month in the aftermath of mobs raiding the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

A special agent for the FBI wrote in the court filing that at least three people alerted investigators to Facebook activity they attributed to Mr. Rahm, including several posts, photos and video.

The charging document includes a number of screenshots obtained by the FBI that show Facebook user Doug Rahm discussing being inside the Capitol building and specifically Mrs. Pelosi‘s office.

“History made. I walked through Pelosi‘s office I should have s—t on her chair,” the Facebook user wrote in one of the posts, followed by three emojis depicting a face tearfully laughing.

In another example included in the court filing, the Facebook account posted a photo showing Mr. Rahm with a swollen eye.

“I was there the pepper spray is just wearing off,” the user explained.

That post was accompanied by several comments also included in the court filing, including the exchange in which the Facebook user claimed to have relieved himself in the House speaker’s office.

“Get back inside,” another Facebook user commented on the picture of Mr. Rahm. “Give Pelosi a kiss.”

“P——d in her office,” the Rahm account replied, followed by a “strong man” emoji.

The FBI special agent said that a comparison of Mr. Rahm‘s driver’s license photo leads them to believe he is the person running the Facebook account and responsible for the since-deleted posts.

Mr. Rahm was arrested on Feb. 5, the same day FBI agents searched his residence in Atlantic City, N.J., but the charging document remained sealed for three weeks prior to being made public Friday.”

The statement of facts was attached to a criminal complaint charging Mr. Rahm with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions; obstruction of Congress; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Court records did not list a defense representing Mr. Rahm in the matter who could be reached for comment.

