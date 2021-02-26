NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) - Louisiana authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at a detention center in the northern part of the state.

Vernell Brooks, 38, of Natchitoches was found unresponsive early Thursday in his cell at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Brooks was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, news outlets reported.

Sheriff Stuart Wright said the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Wright did not provide details on the sentence or crime Brooks was being held on.

