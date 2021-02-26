PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia man has been charged with robbing postal service workers and kidnapping after police say he forced a postal worker into a mail truck and made her drive him around at gunpoint before he fled with several packages.

James Chandler, 54, was ordered to be detained until trial during a federal court appearance on Friday. A phone message left with attorneys at the Defender Association of Philadelphia was not returned.

The indictment alleges that Chandler robbed two uniformed postal workers in separate incidents on Jan. 11 and Feb. 4. During both incidents, he used a replica handgun to force the employees into their postal trucks and stole packages.

The kidnapping charge stems from the February incident, when authorities allege Chandler forced the postal worker at gunpoint to drive him for several blocks in her mail truck before stealing packages.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

