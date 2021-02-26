By - Associated Press - Friday, February 26, 2021

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi company has a $37 million contract for Army ammunition.

Olin Winchester LLC of Oxford was the only bidder to respond to an internet solicitation from the U.S. Army Contracting Command’s Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The company is to make 5.56mm, 7.62mm and .50 caliber ammunition. The contract’s estimated completion date is March 14, 2026.

It was on Thursday’s list of military contracts worth at least $7.5 million.

