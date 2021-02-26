PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia man faces arson charges related to a fire set during the unrest that followed the first night of protests against police brutality sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police in May.

Derrick Weatherbe, 29, made his first appearance in federal court Friday to face a charge of malicious damage by means of fire at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in West Philadelphia. A message left with an attorney retained by Weatherbe was not returned.

Unrest including thefts from stores, vandalism, intentionally set fires and other property damage occurred in several neighborhoods throughout Philadelphia for several nights after the protests. The city eventually enlisted the help of the National Guard

Authorities say security camera footage from the Lowe’s in the early hours of May 31 showed a man investigators allege was Weatherbe - based on distinct clothing and tattoos, - pick up a utility lighter and lighter fluid when he enters the store. The footage later shows the same man carrying those items to the middle of the store where the fire was set and a flash of light can be seen about two minutes later.

Federal investigators said the charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

