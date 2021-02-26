BALTIMORE (AP) - A shooting suspect was fatally shot by Baltimore police Thursday after fleeing the scene and later pointing a gun at officers, authorities said.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers responded to a nonfatal shooting before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The suspected shooter fled the scene toward a parking garage and officers pursued, Harrison said.

Officers asked the the man to put his hands up while on the entrance ramp but the man “turned around, produced a handgun and attempted to fire that handgun,” Harrison said.

Authorities believe the gun misfired but multiple officers shot at the suspect, who later died at the hospital, Harrison said.

No officers were wounded, according to the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police.

Harrison said officials have reviewed body camera footage but the incident is still under investigation.

