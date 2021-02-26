WILDWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Police in eastern Missouri have identified a teenager killed in a shooting that also injured his 18-year-old friend following a disturbance at a Wildwood home.

Willie Hall, 17, of St. Louis, died in the Wednesday night shooting, while the 18-year-old is expected to survive his injuries, the St. Louis County Police Department said.

Police determined that the shooting was an act of self-defense and that no charges will be filed against the 18-year-old who pulled the trigger, television station KTVI reported. An investigation showed that Hall and his friend were shot after forcing their way into the shooter’s home around 8 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

At least four people were in the home when Hall and the other man forced their way in on a quest to buy marijuana, police said. The teens involved all knew one another, investigators said.

Wildwood is about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) east of St. Louis.

