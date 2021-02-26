LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire are looking for a man accused of negligent homicide and other charges in the fentanyl death of a 21-month old girl.

The girl’s parents were arrested and jailed on similar charges earlier this week.

Police said they are searching for Dana Dolan, 25, who was last known to be in the Tilton, Northfield and Laconia areas.

Dolan also faces charges of manslaughter and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Dolan was in a vehicle with Mark Geremia, Shawna Cote, and the couple’s two young daughters on Nov. 16. They were at a truck stop in Londonderry. According to a police affidavit, Dolan said all three adults had used heroin and eventually fell asleep in the vehicle. He said he woke up to Geremia yelling “she’s dead,” referring to his 21-month-old daughter. Germia started giving her CPR.

Dolan told police he had an opioid-overdose antidote and that he and Cote tried to give it to the child, according to the affidavit. He said Cote eventually got out of the vehicle with her other daughter and walked away.

