SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The suspect in a shooting inside the University Mall that injured a bystander has been arrested in Florida, South Burlington Police said.

Tyshane Smith, 18, was arrested in Dade County on Thursday following a fugitive investigation, police said.

The shooting happened during a dispute among a group of young men on Feb. 1, police said. Smith fled the mall with his friends after the shooting and left behind a pistol that authorities believe he used, police said.

A young man who was not part of the group was injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor projectile injury, police said.

Smith was being held in Florida. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

