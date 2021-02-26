Rep. Andy Biggs, Arizona Republican, urged Gov. Doug Ducey in a new letter to reopen schools in his state, saying the White House can’t be counted on to issue effective guidance.

“We need you to listen to the science and confront the harm school closures have had by putting our students back in the classroom,” Mr. Biggs said in the Feb. 24 letter. “Please reopen schools before we cause irreparable damage.”

He said teachers’ unions are throwing up roadblocks for full reopening for in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have three options: continue to let our children suffer, wait for President Biden to sidestep his donors, or lead by following the science and reopening out schools,” said Mr. Biggs, chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. “Please help usher our nation back to normalcy by putting our children first.”

Mr. Biggs noted that he supported the efforts of Mr. Ducey, a fellow Republican, when the governor resisted calls to lock down the state.

“I hope you will make the correct decision once again,” the congressman said.

Some schools in Arizona, though not all, have announced plans to resume in-person classes.

Mr. Ducey, who has been pushing for schools to reopen safely, said last month that schools that don’t reopen their classrooms for in-person learning could see a decrease in funding.

The governor has tangled with Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, a Democrat, on the issue.

Ms. Hoffman said this week that it’s safe for schools to reopen as long as there are proper COVID-19 safety measures in place.

