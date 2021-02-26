ORLANDO — Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday countered the contempt John Boehner has shown for him by telling grassroots activists gathered here for the Conservative Political Action Conference that the former Republican speaker of the House is a nobody.

Mr. Cruz laughed at the news that Mr. Boehner is recording an audio version of his new book “On the House: A Washington Memoir” in which he reportedly says: “Oh and Ted Cruz, go f—k yourself.”

“You know yesterday, John Boehner made some news,” Mr. Cruz said. “He suggested that I do something that was anatomically impossible.”

“To which my response was: Who is John Boehner?” he said.

Mr. Cruz is thought to be exploring another presidential bid in 2024 and is among the possible contenders slate to test their appeal with the Trump faithful at the conservative confab here in Florida.

