NEWTON, Kan. (AP) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Newton, police said Friday.

The teenager was pulled over Thursday night because he was driving erratically, city spokeswoman Erin McDaniel said. He told the officer he had just been in a fight and stabbed someone, she said in a statement. A bloody knife was found in the car.

Authorities found a 27-year-old man suffering from his injuries. He died later at a Wichita hospital.

Police have not said how the teenager and man knew each other, or what prompted the fight. No names have been released.

“There is no threat to the public related to this situation, and the investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.