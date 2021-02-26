Twitter is considering a new feature that lets its users charge their audiences for access to certain content on its platform.

The “Super Follows” feature gives users the option to charge followers for access to additional content, according to a presentation for investors from Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter product lead, and Dantley Davis, Twitter head of design and research.

“We’re rethinking incentives and exploring solutions to provide monetary incentive models for Creators and Publishers to be directly supported by their audience,” said a slide labeled “What’s Next” in the presentation.

Twitter’s presentation showed a model of what Super Follows would look like on its platform, with a user being given the option to pay $4.99 per month for exclusive content, subscriber-only newsletters and a supporter badge, among other perks.

The announcement that Twitter was looking to add a paid-subscription service to its business comes as the company has an ambitious growth plan for the next few years. In a Form 8-K filing on Thursday, Twitter told the Securities and Exchange Commission that it intended to double its total annual revenue by 2023 to a goal of $7.5 billion.

