COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of a man missing since July.

James Ryan Taylor, 39, was last seen July 14, 2020, in the area of The Island near the Columbus Riverwalk.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said investigators have spoken with Taylor’s family and friends, as well as everyone the family identified as possibly knowing where Taylor may have gone, The Columbus Dispatch reported.. As recently as January, investigators were working with deputies at the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama who thought they found Taylor’s vehicle, although that lead turned out to be a dead end, Shelton said.

“We have exhausted all our leads on that case,” he said.

Taylor, who goes by “Ryan,” is about 6-foot-3 (190.5 centimeters), 180 pounds (81.6 kilograms) and has brown hair. He drives a 2011 Ford Fiesta with the tag LTE7723 and was last seen wearing a white polo, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

According to Taylor’s family, tipsters will not receive the reward unless Taylor is found. Shelton said anyone with information about the case should call police at 662-244-3552 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

