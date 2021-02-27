ORLANDO, Florida — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Saturday declared a Republican takeover of the House majority a sure bet in 2022.

“I will bet my house … my personal house,” he said to cheers from the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

He said there was “not a chance” they lose in 2022.

“This is the smallest majority the Democrats have had in 100 years. We can do it!”

He credited former President Donald Trump with Republicans’ unexpected pickup of 15 seats in the 2020 election, putting them just five seats away from taking the gavel away from Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The GOP pickups in the House were a bright spot in an otherwise bleak election for conservatives. Republicans came out of the elections with Democrats winning control of the White House and the Senate, completing the trifecta of Washington power having captured the House majority in 2018.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union that hosts CPAC, set up the 2022 wager during a panel discussion with Mr. McCarthy titled “Winning Back America.”

“I think we have a great chance of getting the majority back,” said Mr. Schlapp.

Mr. McCarthy interjected: “It’s not a chance. We’re going to get the majority back.”

Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, likely would become speaker if his party takes over the House.

House Republicans beat the odds in 2020 when they were widely expected to suffer a net loss of at least 20 seats. Instead, it was the first time since 1991 that no incumbent Republican lost.

• Seth McLaughlin reported from Washington.

