HOMER, La. (AP) - A grand jury has indicted a longtime police chief in a north Louisiana town on weapons-related charges.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation arrested Haynesville Police Chief Anthony Smith, 56, Friday on charges of malfeasance in office and five counts of theft of firearms. It was unknown if Smith has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He remained in custody at the Claiborne Parish Detention Center as of Saturday, records show.

Smith, who is in his fourth term, was arrested when he pulled up to his home in Haynesville, news outlets reported.

According to Louisiana State Police, the FBI ended an investigation last year that alleged Smith committed malfeasance in office and was in possession of stolen firearms. Further details have not been released.

