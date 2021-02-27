Stephen Wilson, an officer of the Jersey City Police Department, was arrested Friday on charges he attempted to sexually assault two young girls, ages 10 and 8, the state attorney general said after.

New Jersey state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said that Mr. Wilson, 34, of Bayonne, was arrested in a parking area where he allegedly planned to meet adults who offered him access to the girls.

In a press release, the prosecutor’s office said that Mr. Wilson allegedly met the adults through an incest chat group and was subsequently offered access to the girls for $200.

Mr. Wilson then traveled to Atlantic City, where he was arrested while in possession of $500 in cash and condoms he allegedly said he would bring, the prosecutor’s office said in the press release.

The release said Mr. Wilson faces counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit human trafficking, second-degree attempted aggravated sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Mr. Wilson is jailed pending a detention hearing to be held at a later date, the press release said.

On the jobs site LinkedIn, a profile for a New Jersey police officer with the same name as Mr. Wilson says they graduated college in 2008 and then briefly worked at the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office.

A message requesting comment from a spokesperson for Jersey City was not immediately returned over the weekend. The profile on LinkedIn says the officer joined the force in January 2009.

It was not clear if Mr. Wilson had a lawyer who could be reached for comment.

