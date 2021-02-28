Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday asked state Attorney General Letitia James and a top judge to choose an investigator to probe sexual harassment allegations against him, bowing to criticism from both parties that his initial choice for the job was a political ally.

“The governor’s office wants a review of the sexual-harassment claims made against the governor to be done in a matter beyond reproach,” said Cuomo adviser Beth Garvey. “We want to avoid even the perception of a lack of independence or inference of politics.”

But Ms. James pushed back, saying she alone must be able to choose an investigator without input from the judge, a Cuomo appointee. She said state law “clearly gives my office the authority to investigate this matter once the governor provides a referral.”

“The governor must provide this referral so an independent investigation with subpoena power can be conducted,” Ms. James said.

Under fire after a second former female aide accused him of harassment over the weekend, Mr. Cuomo initially tapped former federal Judge Barbara Jones to lead what he called an “independent” review of the allegations.

But Democrats and Republicans alike mocked his choice as a potential whitewash, noting that Ms. Jones works for the law firm of a former top Cuomo adviser, Steven Cohen.

Ms. James, a Democrat, had said on Sunday there must be a “truly independent investigation” and that “allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously.”

“I stand ready to oversee that investigation and make any appointments necessary,” said Ms. James, who had urged Mr. Cuomo’s office to make an official referral and grant subpoena power.

Other Democrats agreed that Mr. Cuomo should not be able to dictate the terms of the investigation.

“The accused CANNOT appoint the investigator. PERIOD,” tweeted Rep. Kathleen Rice, a Long Island Democrat. “The continued allegations are deeply disturbing and concerning. The behavior described has no place in the workplace. A truly independent investigation must begin immediately.”

The governor’s office said Ms. Jones has “a stellar record for qualifications and integrity.” But less than 24 hours after choosing Ms. Jones, Mr. Cuomo instead asked Ms. James and Janet DiFiore, chief judge of the state court of appeals, to jointly select “an independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation to conduct a thorough review” and issue a public report.

“The work product will be solely controlled by that independent lawyer personally selected by the Attorney General and chief judge,” Ms. Garvey said. “All members of the governor’s office will cooperate fully.”

Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former aide to Mr. Cuomo, told the New York Times in a report published Saturday that the 63-year-old governor sexually harassed her last year before she ultimately resigned last November. She said he asked when they were alone together if she ever had sex with older men.

“I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared,” Ms. Bennett said. “And was wondering how I was going to get out of it and assumed it was the end of my job.”

Lindsey Boylan, another former Cuomo aide, renewed her own allegations last week that the governor kissed her without her consent in 2018 and made a series of other unwanted advances toward her.

Following Ms. Bennett’s allegations, there were mounting calls for the governor to resign. Even New York Democrats are signaling that they’ve had enough of Mr. Cuomo, who is seeking a fourth term next year.

“You are a monster, and it is time for you to go — now,” state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, Bronx Democrat, told the governor.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, also a Bronx Democrat, called the new allegations “deeply disturbing and concerning. The behavior described has no place in the workplace.”

New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, a Democrat, said she believes Ms. Bennett and is “disgusted” by the allegations.

“Senior officials in the governor’s office were aware of his behavior … What happened to these complaints? Why was no further action taken? How many other times has this happened?” Ms. Wiley said.

Mr. Cuomo, whose star among Democrats has plummeted with breathtaking speed, urged New Yorkers to withhold judgment about him until the review is completed and they “know the facts.” He said he would not comment further until the review has ended.

Mr. Cuomo has denied the accounts of both women. He said he wanted to “mentor” Ms. Bennett.

“I never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate,” Mr. Cuomo said in a statement. “The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported.”

Ms. Boylan scoffed at the governor’s claim of mentoring young women.

“Andrew Cuomo wouldn’t understand the concept of mentorship if it punched him in the face,” she tweeted. “He grooms women to feel like they have no way out. That’s the training he does.”

She also said of the governor, “He does not get to choose his judge and jury. We do.”

The White House on Sunday said President Biden also backs an independent probe, but didn’t take issue with Mr. Cuomo’s choice of the investigator.

“There should be an independent review looking into these allegations, and that’s certainly something he supports and we believe should move forward as quickly as possible,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Ms. Psaki said that Mr. Biden “has been consistent that he believes that every woman should be heard, should be treated with respect and with dignity. Charlotte should be treated with respect and dignity — so should Lindsey.”

Some of Mr. Cuomo’s Democratic allies in Albany had distanced themselves from the investigation set up by the governor’s office. Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie of The Bronx said a “truly independent investigation is warranted.”

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, a Brooklyn Democrat and former federal prosecutor, said the “pattern of behavior requires a swift and immediate, independent investigation, the leader of which must be empowered to access all evidence.”

State Sen. James Skoufis, Newburgh Democrat who heads the Committee on Investigations, called the allegations “deeply disturbing” and called for “an independent, outside, expeditious investigation … completely independent of potential influence and politics.” Mr. Skoufis was criticized for failing to issue subpoenas to Mr. Cuomo and his staff over the state’s nursing-home scandal, in which the governor and his aide are accused of covering up deaths related to COVID-19.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, also called for an independent probe, “not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General.”

The Sexual Harassment Working Group, a New York-based organization created by former legislative aides, said Mr. Cuomo’s choice of Ms. Jones to lead the probe is “no good.” The group cited a “questionable conflict of interest or at least bias with this judge.”

Five female Republican state senators — Pam Helming, Daphne Jordan, Patty Ritchie, Sue Serino and Alexis Weik, called on Attorney General James to step in and investigate Mr. Cuomo.

“His alleged predatory actions are egregious and if the account is accurate, they have crossed the line,” the GOP senators said. “Within a single week, two brave individuals have come forward to share their stories of working for this man. Gov. Cuomo now more than ever must be investigated.”

New York state Republican Party chairman Nick Langworthy said a probe by the governor’s hand-chosen investigator would lack credibility with the public.

“We don’t need another one of his infamous whitewashed reports,” he said. “We have an independently elected AG for a reason – Attorney General Tish James needs to do her job.”

Sonia Ossorio, head of the New York chapter of the National Organization for Women, agreed that an independent inquiry must be “free of political pressure.”

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, New York Republican who first called for Mr. Cuomo to resign in December when Ms. Boylan’s allegations arose, blasted Mr. Cuomo for appointing his own investigator.

“New Yorkers see right through this. Criminal sexual predators do NOT get to announce their own ‘review’ & appoint who will conduct it,” Ms. Stefanik tweeted. “This needs to be immediately renounced by every elected official in NY as yet another desperate Cuomo coverup.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Democrat, said the allegations against Mr. Cuomo are “serious and deeply concerning.”

“As requested by Attorney General James, the matter should be referred to her office so that she can conduct a transparent, independent and thorough investigation with subpoena power,” Ms. Gillibrand said.

Ms. Gillibrand and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer - New York’s other Democratic U.S. senator - said last week that all women’s allegations of harassment deserve to be heard, but they had avoided criticizing Mr. Cuomo directly.

New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang said in a milder statement that “anyone who has experienced sexual harassment in any situation should feel empowered to step forward and know they can share the truth of their experiences without fear or retaliation.”

“Albany must show they take all allegations seriously through action,” Mr. Yang said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.