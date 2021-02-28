Sen. Bill Cassidy, Louisiana Republican, said Sunday the idea that Republicans have been heard for meaningful input on President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is comical.

“I listened to [White House] Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaking about how we have been listened to. I started laughing,” Mr. Cassidy said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “That is such a joke.”

Mr. Cassidy said that for the most part, congressional Democrats put forward a package that reflects the interests of the constituencies that elected Mr. Biden.

Mr. Cassidy and other Republicans put together a $618 billion counter-offer and met with Mr. Biden at the White House.

But the senator said Sunday that nobody in the administration has given him any indication that they’re open to negotiating on major issues.

“Republicans remain willing and are working on issues that require bipartisan cooperation,” he said. “They made a conscious decision not to include us.”

