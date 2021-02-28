ORLANDO, Florida — Former President Donald Trump on Sunday is expected to call for unity in the Republican Party when he gives his first speech since leaving office.

In the speech here at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Mr. Trump will withdraw threats of starting a third party and urge a united front to combat Democrats and their liberal allies.

“We are not starting new parties, and we will not be dividing our power and our strength. Instead, we will be united and strong like never before,” Trump will say, according to excerpts of the speech that were first obtained by Fox News.

The rifts in the party Mr. Trump will strive to heal were on display at CPAC this year. The crowd of activists was overwhelmingly pro-Trump and readily voiced opposition to Republican leaders perceived to be anti-Trump.

The rift in the party also manifested itself in the second impeachment of Mr. Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riot by pro-Trump demonstrators at the U.S. Capitol.

The former president’s supporters have labeled as traitors and sought to oust Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach, such as Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, and those who laid blame on Mr. Trump though voting against impeachment, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

The Senate acquitted Mr. Trump of the impeachment charge in a 56-44 vote in favor of conviction, falling short of the 67 votes needed to convict. The six Republicans who crossed the aisle in favor of conviction, however, made it the most bipartisan Senate vote for impeachment in U.S. history.

A president or former president has never been convicted in a Senate impeachment trial.

• Seth McLaughlin reported from Washington.

