White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that President Biden supports an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“There should be an independent review looking into these allegations, and that’s certainly something he supports and we believe should move forward as quickly as possible,” Ms. Psaki said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former aide to Mr. Cuomo, told the New York Times in a report published Saturday that the governor sexually harassed her last year before she ultimately resigned last November.

Lindsey Boylan, another former Cuomo aide, renewed her own allegations recently that the governor kissed her without her consent.

Mr. Cuomo has denied the accounts of both women and called for an outside review in the wake of Ms. Bennett’s comments.

“President Biden has been consistent that he believes that every woman should be heard, should be treated with respect and with dignity,” Ms. Psaki said. “Charlotte should be treated with respect and dignity - so should Lindsey.”

