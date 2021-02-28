A longtime strategist for former President Donald Trump will reportedly run for a Texas congressional seat.

The Hill reported Sunday night, citing “five sources with knowledge of her planning,” that Katrina Pierson will file paperwork in the coming days to run for the vacant seat of the late Rep. Ron Wright, Texas Republican.

“A source close to Pierson said she is building a campaign team ahead of a likely announcement, though a final decision about whether to enter the race was coming in the next day or two,” the Hill wrote.

Several of the Hill’s sources told The Hill that Ms. Pierson, a former Tea Party activist, has had “advanced conversations with a top Republican consulting firm” and expects to receive the backing of Mr. Trump himself.

In a text message to The Hill on Sunday night, Ms. Pierson declined to directly say that she would run, but she didn’t not-say it either.

“There is a lot of excitement about my potential candidacy, and I am honored to have so much local support. As a proven conservative fighter, from my home state of Texas, I remain committed to furthering the America First agenda,” she wrote. “I was with President Trump long before the infamous escalator, and I remain with him still. I will make my final decision within the next 48 hours.”

Wright, 67, died three weeks ago of COVID-19, just months after winning a second term in the Republican-leaning district southeast of Fort Worth.

The formal deadline to file paperwork for the May 1 primary election is Wednesday.

