Sen. Mazie Hirono, Hawaii Democrat, said Sunday that New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office should be the one to investigate the sexual harassment claims against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“It seems to me that the New York attorney general would be the independent entity to conduct such an investigation,” Ms. Hirono said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Mr. Cuomo’s office announced Saturday that former U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Jones will lead an “independent” review into sexual harassment claims from former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett.

Lindsey Boylan, another former Cuomo aide, has also renewed past allegations of sexual harassment on the part of Mr. Cuomo. The governor has denied the claims from both women.

Ms. Hirono said she doesn’t consider the probe announced by Mr. Cuomo’s office to be independent.

“It should be, I would say, the attorney general of New York,” she said.

Ms. Hirono said the proper response for such allegations is to listen to the people who come forward.

“It takes great courage for them to come forward, to listen to them, and then to do the appropriate investigation and corroboration of the allegations,” she said.

