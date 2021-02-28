Peter Navarro, a former trade adviser in the Trump administration, predicted on Sunday that former President Donald Trump will launch another bid for the White House in 2024.

“Whether he announces today or not, he will be on the ballot in 2024,” Mr. Navarro said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Mr. Navarro said Mr. Trump should use his Sunday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to make a “full-throated defense” of “populist economic nationalism.”

“He’s got to take out the traditional Republican trash in [Mitch] McConnell, [Liz] Cheney, and [Kevin] McCarthy,” Mr. Navarro said. “It’s got to be a revolution.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy, Louisiana Republican, predicted Sunday on CNN that Mr. Trump will not be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024.

Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah Republican, said last week that if Mr. Trump does run he’s likely to win the party’s nomination.

Mr. Cassidy and Mr. Romney were among the seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Mr. Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Senate voted 57-43 to convict Mr. Trump - short of the two-thirds needed for a conviction.

