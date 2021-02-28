ORLANDO, Florida — Former President Donald Trump told the annual Conservative Political Action Conference Sunday it has taken the Biden White House a month to transform the nation from “America First to America Last.”

He slapped down reports that he was interested in creating a new political party and assured his loyal supporters the MAGA movement will continue to transform the GOP from the inside out.

Mr. Trump even hinted he could run again.

“Our movement of hard-working American patriots is just getting started and in the end, we will win,” Mr. Trump said.

“For the next four years the brave Republicans in this room will be at the heart of the effort to oppose the radical Democrats, the fake news media, and their toxic cancel clue,” he said. “I want you to know that I am going to continue to fight right by your side.”

“We are not starting new parties,” he said. “We have the Republican Party. It is going to unite and be stronger than ever before.”

Mr. Trump dedicated much of the speech to attacking President Biden and the early moves by his administration.

“In just one short month we have gone from America first to America last,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Biden‘s actions on immigration “triggered a massive flood of illegal immigration into our country the likes of which we have never seen before,” he said.

Mr. Trump criticized Mr. Biden for “canceling” the Keystone XL pipeline, rejoining the Paris climate agreement, and being weak on China.

He said the Biden White House’s “anti-science school closures” were hurting students.

“On behalf of the moms, dad and children of America I call on Joe Biden to get the schools open and get them open now,” he said.

Mr. Trump said the decisions will come back to haunt Democrats in the coming elections - predicting the GOP will flip control of Congress in 2022 and then win back the White House in 2024.

