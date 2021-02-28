ORLANDO, Florida — Former President Donald Trump said Sunday the MAGA movement he started four years ago is far from over and promised to continue to fight on behalf of his loyal followers.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Mr. Trump dismissed reports that he was flirting with creating a new political party, declaring it “fake news.”

“Our movement of hard-working American patriots is just getting started and in the end, we will win,” Mr. Trump said.

“Four the next four years the brave Republicans in this room will be at the heart of the effort to oppose the radical Democrats, the fake news media, and their toxic cancel clue,” he said. “I want you to know that I am going to continue to fight right by your side.”

“We are not starting new parties,” he said. “We have the Republican Party. It is going to unite and be stronger than ever before.”

Mr. Trump’s address at the CPAC marked his first post-presidency appearance and closed out the annual conservative gathering, which has been transformed by Trumpism.

He received a rousing ovation and chants of “USA! USA!” from a crowd that turned out for the three-day event sporting MAGA hats and carrying patriotic flags.

“Hello CPAC Do you miss me yet?” Mr. Trump said. “Do you miss me?”

Despite the fact that Republicans lost control of the House, Senate and White House over the course of his four-year term, CPAC showed Mr. Trump‘s star power remains largely intact with activists.

The Washington Times/CPAC poll released Sunday showed the allegiance of activists is with the former president after 68% of attendees said they want Mr. Trump to mount a comeback in the 2024 presidential election.

Mr. Trump was the top choice of 55% of attendees, followed by Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, 21%, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, 4%, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Hayley garnered 3%.

The conference featured the who’s who of a modern-day conservative movement molded by Mr. Trump and his no-holds-barred approach to politics.

The list of speakers included a number of possible 2024 presidential contenders who tested their appeal with the grassroots of the party.

