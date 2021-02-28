Conservatives name House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the “biggest threat” to Americans’ way of life, according to The Washington Times/CPAC straw poll, released Sunday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democrat who in her second term has already become a major political force, was second in the poll of attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

The two women topped President Biden, who despite winning the White House and flexing his executive powers in expansive ways, was only the third most feared figure for conservatives.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Bernard Sanders rounded out the top five, though they trailed the top three by a wide margin.

The poll included 1,007 attendees at CPAC, which ran from Thursday to Sunday in Orlando, a new location to get around coronavirus restrictions that would have limited the usual locations in the Washington, D.C., area.

Here is the full question:

“Which Democrat do you think is the biggest threat to America and our way of life?”

Nancy Pelosi

40.7%

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

21.6%

Joe Biden

18.7%

Chuck Schumer

6.8%

Bernie Sanders

2.9%

Elizabeth Warren

1.5%

Andrew Cuomo

0.8%

None of the above

5.9%

Unsure

1.2%

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.