Democratic senators want the Biden administration to investigate whether nonprofit advocacy groups played a role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island wrote on Wednesday to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to urge her department to help probe whether ‘dark money’ groups, which are groups not required to disclose their donors, played a role in the Capitol attack.

Ms. Warren and Mr. Whitehouse are pushing for a more “robust” enforcement regime against nonprofits that do not disclose their donors.

“Most immediately, Treasury should work with the Department of Justice and other law enforcement agencies investigating the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,” wrote Ms. Warren and Mr. Whitehouse. “According to reports, a number of dark money organizations helped organize and fund the rally that eventually led to the armed attack on the Capitol. Treasury and the IRS should provide any assistance necessary to help law enforcement in its investigations into the groups behind this tragic assault on our democracy, and should review whether organizers of the assault should keep their tax-exempt status.”

A similar request for the Biden administration to investigate whether advocacy groups played a role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol came last month from Sen. Ron Wyden. The Oregon Democrat wrote to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig to implore him to investigate whether tax-exempt groups played a role in planning or inciting the riot.

While Mr. Wyden’s request did not identify any specific group or groups as suspected culprits, Ms. Warren and Mr. Whitehouse‘s letter included a footnote linking to a CNBC article examining nonprofit groups including Women for America First’s role in organizing a rally that preceded the Jan. 6 riot.

Women for America First did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Ms. Warren and Mr. Whitehouse‘s letter.

