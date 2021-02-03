Well, this is simple enough. The U.S. House likely will vote Thursday on the possible removal of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments because of her social media activities before the Georgia Republican was elected to Congress. Many have deemed that content “fringe” in nature, and based on conspiracy theory. It’s complicated, and the situation has escalated into political theater.

“Help me defend my seat against the DC Swamp!” Ms. Greene tweeted on Tuesday — and she got a quick response.

“We’ve raised over $160,000 to send a message to the Democrat mob. It’s people over politicians. I’m so honored to represent you, America First Patriots,” she tweeted early Wednesday morning.

“All the political world is talking about these days is Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Georgia Republican congresswoman’s series of extreme and intolerant comments and social media posts have forced House Republicans to consider whether she should be stripped of her committee assignments — and prompted a debate over whether Greene’s decidedly Trump-y version of conservatism has a place in the GOP tent,” wrote Chris Cillizza, a CNN political columnist.

“It’s a massive story — and one that affects the future of every single Republican elected official in the country,” he said.

Well, it is certainly a story which is subject to interpretation. A few stray headlines from the last 24 hours:

“Marjorie Taylor Greene’s violent rhetoric prompts calls for committee removal; now GOP targets Ilhan Omar” (USA Today) “It’s Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Party now” (The New York Times); Why isn’t House GOP holding Marjorie Taylor Greene to same standard as Steve King?” (MSNBC); GOP discord over Liz Cheney, Marjorie Taylor Greene is still all about Trump” (National Public Radio); “Democrats move to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene of committees after GOP inaction” (Atlanta Journal-Constitution).

EYEING THE EXITS

Mike Berg, deputy communication director for the National Republican Congressional Committee, is keeping close tabs on the opposition. He points out that Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman Sean Maloney says his party is “relentlessly on offense.” That description set Mr. Berg to thinking.

“If House Democrats are so confident they will hold the majority, why are so many members eyeing the exits?” he asks,

“Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne is eyeing a run for governor. Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan is running for Senate. Florida Rep. Charlie Crist is eyeing another run for governor. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won’t rule out a primary challenge to Sen. Chuck Schumer. And House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff is lobbying California Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint him California’s next attorney general.” Mr. Berg observes.

BEWARE THAT ‘DEMOGRAPHIC DECAY’

President Biden has signed an executive order to promote rapid naturalization of immigrants which includes a national strategy plus public relations campaign — and multiple federal agencies have 90 days to make it so. Analysts already have warned that this push is all about bulking up the Democratic Party’s voting rolls for the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election. Others agree.

“A significant increase in naturalization rates ahead of the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election could deliver big gains for Democrats as margins in a number of swing states have been small over the last two presidential elections. In Pennsylvania, for example, Biden won the state by less than 81,000 votes,” writes John Binder, a reporter for Breitbart News.

“The Washington Post, New York Times, the Atlantic, Axios, the Los Angeles Times and the Wall Street Journal have all admitted that rapid demographic changes because of immigration are tilting the nation toward a permanent Democrat dominance,” Mr. Binder continues, citing one news organization in particular.

“The single biggest threat to Republicans’ long-term viability is demographics. The numbers simply do not lie — there’s not a single demographic megatrend that favors Republicans,” wrote Jim Vanderhei and Mike Allen, the cofounders of Axios.

And that was two years ago, in a 2019 analysis outlining “the GOP’S demographic decay.”

FOXIFIED

CNN and MSNBC enjoyed lofty ratings following the U.S. Capitol riot and President Biden’s inauguration. In the bigger picture, and from a cumulative standpoint, Fox News continues to best its rivals, however — a feat it has accomplished for almost two decades.

“Fox News Channel has marked yet another historic milestone, notching its 19th consecutive year as the number one cable news network in total day and primetime, according to Nielsen Media Research (Jan. 2020 - Jan. 2021) Since January 2002, Fox News remained the most-watched cable news network across both dayparts with total viewers, and in the key 25-54 year-old demographic,” the network said in a statement.

“Dayparts” refers to specific blocks of viewing times.

“The network continues to post yet another streak as number one in all of television in weekday prime time, topping all broadcast networks in total viewers beginning Memorial Day 2020 to date,” the network said.

“We are extremely proud that viewers have consistently tuned in to our slate of original programming for nearly two decades, choosing Fox News as their go-to destination for not only breaking news coverage, but insightful analysis from a diversity of viewpoints,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, shared with the Beltway.

POLL DU JOUR

⦁ 39% of U.S. adults think the U.S. will get the COVID-19 outbreak “under control” before the end of 2021; 25% of Republicans, 36% of independents and 53% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 24% overall think the outbreak will be under control “later” than the end of the year; 25% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 24% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 23% overall think the outbreak will be under control ‘”by the summer”; 28% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 19% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 6% overall think the outbreak will be under control “in the next month of two”; 8% of Republicans, 8% of independents and 2% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 6% overall think the outbreak will “never” be under control; 10% of Republicans, 8% of independents and 2% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Monmouth University poll of 809 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 21-24.

