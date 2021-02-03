Border Patrol agents arrested 11 Iranians Monday after they snuck across the border into Arizona.

The five women and six men were traveling as a group, and were nabbed on a bridge near San Luis, a border crossing point. Agents said the group had just crossed the border.

Iran is a “special interest” country for border apprehensions because of its nexus to terrorism, though there was no mention of those concerns in relation to this group.

Still, the 11 arrests pushed the number of Iranians nabbed in the Yuma sector since Oct. 1 to 14. In fiscal year 2020, Yuma sector arrested eight, while the rest of the border accounted for just 14.

