President Biden said in a new interview that no members of his family or extended family will get a White House office or be involved in government business.

“We’re going to run this like the Obama-Biden administration,” Mr. Biden told People magazine in an interview published Wednesday. “No one in our family and extended family is going to be involved in any government undertaking or foreign policy. And nobody has an office in this place.”

Hunter Biden, Mr. Biden’s son, came under scrutiny during the 2020 campaign over high-flying overseas business dealings that took place while his father was vice president.

Federal prosecutors in Delaware are investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes. Hunter Biden and the president have expressed confidence that the younger Mr. Biden didn’t do anything wrong.

There had been some chatter that Valerie Biden Owens, the president’s sister and a top confidant, might be getting an office in the West Wing, but the White House had previously ruled that out.

Former President Trump had hired Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, his daughter and son-in-law, for top White House posts.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.