Trump-supporting Atlanta attorney L. Lin Wood is under investigation for potential voter fraud, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger‘s office said Tuesday.

Mr. Wood, who was part of former President Trump’s legal team that claimed voter fraud in multiple states including Georgia during the 2020 election, sparked the investigation after claiming in an email this week to WSB-TV reporter Justin Gray, “I have been domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April,” WSB reported.

The secretary of state’s office said in a statement that under Georgia law, “if a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person’s residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person’s residence in this state,” NBC News reported.

“The question is whether he was a legal resident when he voted in November in light of an email he sent to Justin Gray saying he has been domiciled in South Carolina for several months,” the statement read. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Mr. Wood responded in a statement to WSB, saying he only changed his residency to South Carolina on Monday.

“I have been a resident of the State of Georgia since 1955. I changed my residency to South Carolina yesterday,” he wrote. “This is pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State because I have revealed credible evidence of election fraud on the part of Brad Raffensperger.”

He added that he did not vote in the January runoff elections.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.