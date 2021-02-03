Rep. Liz Cheney survived a rank-and-file rebellion over her impeachment vote against former President Donald Trump — clinging to her leadership position in the House and reaffirming the power of establishment Republicans as they look to chart a more conventional and less radioactive course moving forward.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, meanwhile, clung onto her committee assignments — at least for another day.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy refused to discipline the Georgia Republican in the face of withering criticism from members of both parties over inflammatory rhetoric and screwball conspiracy theories she’s espoused in the past.

The results sent mixed messages about Mr. Trump’s ongoing grip on the GOP months after he lost re-election and weeks after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a half-baked attempt to overturn the election results.

Mr. McCarthy, who has nurtured ties to Mr. Trump, sought to thread a needle in both of the showdowns.

During a more than four hour closed-door GOP caucus meeting, Mr. McCarthy delivered an impassioned plea on behalf of Ms. Cheney before lawmakers voted 145-61 to keep her on as Republican Conference Chair.

Hours earlier, the California Republican condemned Ms. Greene’s controversial past, but rejected the Democrat-led push to remove Ms. Greene from the Education and Labor Committee and Budget Committee.

“If we are now going to start judging what other members have said before they were even members of Congress I think it is going to be a hard time for Democrats to place anybody on committee,” Mr. McCarthy told reporters.

He said the party will be unified.

Ms. Greene’s assignment to the education panel, in particular, has faced intense scrutiny in light of reports that she suggested mass shootings were false flag events, and she mocked victims of school shootings.

Seeking to avoid a vote in the House, Mr. McCarthy tried, but failed, to strike a deal with Democrats by offering to change Ms. Greene’s committee assignments.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Democrats will plow ahead with a vote Thursday on Ms. Greene’s committee assignments.

“I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments,” Mr. Hoyer said in a statement.

Democrats have already weaponized Mr. Greene against the GOP.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene will make it much more difficult in swing and moderate districts to survive,” former Pennsylvania GOP Rep. Charlie Dent said on CNN. “It will be harder for Republicans to win a majority in 2022 with her around.”

Mr. Dent said Mr. McCarthy is reluctant to punish her because he is angling to become Speaker of the House if Republicans flip control of the chamber in coming elections.

Mr. McCarthy said Ms. Greene knows she must hold herself to a “higher standard than how she presented herself as a private citizen.”

“Marjorie recognized this in our conversation,” he said. “I hold her to her word, as well as her actions going forward.”

Ms. Greene reportedly apologized for past statements during the GOP meeting and received a standing ovation from some members.

Democrats, meanwhile, say the freshman member of Congress called for violence against lawmakers and has supported conspiracy theories such as QAnon, calling the 9-11 attack a hoax and saying school shooting victims are crisis actors.

Rep. James McGovern, chair of the House Rules Committee, said removing Ms. Greene from her committee assignment should be a no-brainer for Mr. McCarthy and his leadership team.

“She has encouraged violence against members of this institution - going so far as agreeing with a comment that advocated for putting a bullet in the head of the Speaker of the House of Representatives,” the Massachusetts Democrat said. “This is truly sick stuff.”

He said, “If this is not the bottom, I don’t know what the hell is.”

GOP lawmakers, though, said it is unfair to hold her accountable for comments she made before taking office, but not hold Democratic members of Congress accountable for anti-semitic comments they made while serving in the chamber.

Comparisons have been aimed at Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat, who made comments critical of Israel, which forced the House to vote on a resolution condemning anti-semitism in 2019.

“We are trying to say what is good for the goose is good for the gander, but maybe what should happen is you let Republicans take care of our own and you Democrats take care of your own,” Rep. Andy Biggs, Arizona Republican, told Fox News.

Rep. Louie Gohmert said what goes around comes around and said if Democrats remove Mr. Greene from her committee assignments then Republicans will “absolutely 100%” do the same if they flip control of the chamber.

“They’ll start a war that they won’t like where it goes,” the Texas Republican told reporters.

Ms. Cheney and Ms. Greene, in many ways, epitomize the warring wings of the Republican Party.

Ms. Cheney, a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is a top target of Trump loyalists.

Ms. Greene, a QAnon advocate and former CrossFit gym owner, is getting the cold shoulder from mainstream Republicans - particularly in the Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said her “looney lies” are a “cancer” on the Republican Party.

“Is she a good face for the Republican Party, she is not,” Sen. Kevin Cramer said Wednesday.

Mr. Cramer, North Dakota Republican, said Ms. Greene’s views are “very extreme” and “so far out there that it does make me wonder how she got elected.”

The fight over the direction of the GOP has been picking up speed.

Ms. Cheney has been wearing a bullseye on her back since joining 9 other Republicans in supporting the Democratic-led push to impeach Mr. Trump for the role he played in inciting the Jan. 6 mayhem and violence at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

Last week, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida traveled to Ms. Cheney’s home state of Wyoming last week to headline a rally and call on voters to send her packing in the 2022 election.

Donald Trump, Jr. chimed in over the phone, telling the crowd Ms. Cheney is vulnerable and to stick together in their quest to oust her.

Ms. Cheney didn’t always see eye-to-eye with Mr. Trump on foreign policy, but she voted in line with him nearly 93% of the time during the 116th Congress, according to a tally from FiveThirtyEight.com that showed Mr. Gaetz backed the president 89% of the time.

On Wednesday, Mr. McCarthy told his GOP colleagues that “people can have differences of opinion.”

“Liz has a right to vote her conscience,” he said of Ms. Cheney. “At the end of the day we are going to be united.”

Mr. Trump’s shadow is looming large over the GOP.

“I don’t think this is about Liz Cheney. She took a vote of her conscience,” Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, Washington Republican, told reporters on Capitol Hill. “This is about the direction of our party and whether or not we are going to be a minority who is dedicated to just one person or we are going to be a united Republican majority.”

As the intraparty battles played out in Washington, Republicans leaders outside Congress insisted there is room in the party for both wings of the GOP, and their focus should be on Democrats ahead of future elections.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel cautioned Republicans against fighting amongst themselves.

“If we’re fighting each other every day and attacking each other and brandishing party purism, we’re not going to accomplish what we need to win back the House and take back the Senate, and that’s my priority,” Ms. McDaniel told the Associated Press.

Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, said the GOP is a big tent party and said it must be focused on flipping control of the House and Senate in 2022 and taking back the White House in 2024.

“In the end, winning elections is what matters,” he said. “Nothing will unite conservative activists of all stripes more than fighting the Biden, Pelosi and Schumer Agenda.”

