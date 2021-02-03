LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) - A 95-year-old resident of an assisted living facility was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly shooting an employee at the center, police said.

The employee, a man in his 40s, was taken to the hospital and put on life support after the shooting near the entrance of Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette, a city 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of Denver, Deputy Chief Brian Rosipajla said. Employees called police and officers found the male suspect, whose name has not been released, in his room, he said.

The facility was locked down after the shooting and officers found everyone else there was safe, Rosipajla said.

A woman who answered the telephone at the facility said it had no immediate comment on what happened but planned to issue a statement later in the day.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.