TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting over the sale of a video game system, according to Tempe police.
They said 19-year-old Gabriel Hernandez was taken into custody Tuesday at a home in Mesa.
He’s been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.
It was unclear Wednesday if Hernandez has a lawyer yet for his case.
Police said they were called to the scene about 7 p.m. Monday and found Daniel Moreno with a gunshot wound.
Moreno later died at a hospital.
Police said Hernandez allegedly went to the apartment looking to collect a small amount of money related to the sale of a video game system.
Moreno reportedly refused to let Hernandez into his apartment and police said that apparently led to the shooting.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.