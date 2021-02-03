TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting over the sale of a video game system, according to Tempe police.

They said 19-year-old Gabriel Hernandez was taken into custody Tuesday at a home in Mesa.

He’s been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.

It was unclear Wednesday if Hernandez has a lawyer yet for his case.

Police said they were called to the scene about 7 p.m. Monday and found Daniel Moreno with a gunshot wound.

Moreno later died at a hospital.

Police said Hernandez allegedly went to the apartment looking to collect a small amount of money related to the sale of a video game system.

Moreno reportedly refused to let Hernandez into his apartment and police said that apparently led to the shooting.

