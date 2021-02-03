LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A triple shooting in Louisville left a man and a child dead and another child wounded, police said.

Shots were reported Tuesday evening and responding officers found the man and girl dead at the scene, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. An 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, Ruoff said.

Police had no suspects, but asked anyone with information on the shooting to report it.

“I’m pleading with the community for someone to speak up, and so we can stop this violence,” said Deputy Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.