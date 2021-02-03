House Democrats signaled they plan to push ahead with a vote to strip committee assignments from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her espousal of conspiracy theories and moves that have threatened some of her colleagues.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has sought an off-ramp, but those hopes appeared to be dashed after he couldn’t reach a deal with House Democrats.

“Spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said on Twitter.

The House Rules Committee was set to hold a hearing on stripping Ms. Greene from her committee assignments Wednesday afternoon, but that could be postponed until later this week.

“We have decided we are going to move ahead with a committee hearing tomorrow and a resolution on the floor on Thursday,” Mr. Hoyer told reporters.

He said it’s unclear if Mr. McCarthy plans to address Ms. Greene himself.

Ms. Greene has come under intense fire from memes of both parties over her embrace of QAnon and incendiary comments she made before getting elected to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

GOP lawmakers said it is unfair to hold her accountable for comments made before taking office, but not hold Democratic members of Congress accountable for anti-Semitic comments they made while serving in the chamber.

The comparison was aimed at Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat, who made comments critical of Israel, which forced the House to vote on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism in 2019.

“We are trying to say what is good for the goose is good for the gander, but maybe what should happen is you let Republicans take care of our own and you Democrats take care of your own,” Rep. Andy Biggs, Arizona Republican, told Fox News.

Asked whether Mr. McCarthy had refused to agree to remove her from committees, Mr. Hoyer told reporters on Capitol Hill they would have to ask the California Republican.

“I don’t know whether he’s not going to do anything,” Mr. Hoyer said. “I don’t know specifically what he’s going to do. You need to talk to him.”

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.