Former Vice President Mike Pence announced Wednesday that he’s opened an office in Arlington, Virginia, across the river from Washington.

The Office of the Former Vice President will manage correspondence, scheduling requests, public statements, and official activities for Mr. Pence and former second lady Karen Pence.

“The Vice President and Mrs. Pence look forward to continuing to elevate causes that are near and dear to their hearts and serving the American people when called upon,” they said in a statement.

The Pences are living in northern Virginia and plan to move back to Indiana this summer, the statement said. A recent report speculated that the Pences, who haven’t own a home in more than a decade, were living in temporary housing in Indiana.

Mr. Pence has kept a low public profile since he was a target of the riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6. His last day in office was Jan. 20, when he attended the inauguration of President Biden, a ceremony that former President Trump boycotted.

Mr. Trump has opened a post-presidency office at his home base in Palm Beach, Florida.

