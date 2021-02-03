BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama police department is investigating a double slaying in Birmingham that left a woman and her son dead.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Eula Mae Moore, 75, and Derrick Cornell Moore, 54. Eula Mae Moore lived at the west Birmingham home where the two were found dead on Monday.

One of the deaths is being investigated as a homicide, police said, and the other death remains unclassified pending further investigation, al.com reported.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald said responding officers found one victim unresponsive in the hallway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. A search of the residence led officers to a second victim unresponsive in a nearby bedroom. That person had also been shot, Fitzgerald said. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service.

The confirmed homicide is Birmingham’s ninth so far in 2021. Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham homicide detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.