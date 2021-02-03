The Biden administration formally went ahead Wednesday with its plan to extend a major nuclear nonproliferation treaty with Russia by five years, despite outcry from critics — including several influential Republican lawmakers — who say the move ignores China’s emergence as a major nuclear power and cedes leverage to Moscow over future negotiations.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken brushed aside such criticism Wednesday, defended the decision to extend the “New Start” or Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty ahead of a Feb. 5 deadline by which it was slated to expire. The pact that dates back to the early-1990s and was last renegotiated in 2011 limits how many intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads the U.S. and Russia are allowed to possess.

The Arms Control Association, a Washington-based nonprofit, estimates that Russia has around 6,374 nuclear warheads while the U.S. has roughly 5,800.

Mr. Blinken said in a statement Wednesday that extending New Start without a renegotiation at this time is the right move because it will enable U.S. officials to continue “monitor[ing] Russian compliance with the treaty and provides us with great insight into Russia’s nuclear posture, including through data exchanges and onsite inspections that allow U.S. inspectors to have eyes on Russian nuclear forces and facilities.”

“The United States has assessed the Russian Federation to be in compliance with its New START Treaty obligations every year since the treaty entered into force in 2011,” the secretary of state added.

President Biden said on the campaign trail last year that he favored preserving New START and, following his inauguration last month, he signaled that he planned to go ahead with the five-year extension. Russia, which had long proposed prolonging the treaty without renegotiation, responded by quickly pushing through its own extension approval that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday.

The flurry of developments comes after a year in which the former President Trump failed at what many saw a belated attempt to push for a renegotiation of New Start after both Washington and Moscow had pulled out of the separate Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019.

Trump administration officials argued that the INF had grown irrelevant because it failed to address China’s emergence as a player in the global INF race. The former administration also argued that a renegotiation of New Start should focus on trying to draw Beijing into the treaty. The Chinese sharply rejected that idea and the administration’s push for a renegotiation with Russia stalled as the U.S. headed into a tumultuous presidential election and transition of power.

With Mr. Biden’s New Start extension plan gaining momentum last week, key Republican lawmakers overseeing foreign policy expressed annoyance at what they described as an opportunity lost.

“It’s frustrating the Biden Administration is wasting an opportunity to negotiate a stronger version of New START that includes non-strategic nuclear weapons, new weapon systems not covered by the original treaty, and a stronger verification regime,” Reps. Michael McCaul and Mike Rogers, the lead Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs and House Armed Services Committees, respectively, said in a joint statement on Jan. 27.

“A clean five-year extension gives Putin exactly what he asked for and causes the U.S. to lose critical leverage to bring Russia back to the negotiating table,” the two wrote. “Regardless, the U.S. must maintain and modernize our nuclear deterrent and also must begin the process to address the People’s Republic of China growing nuclear stockpiles.”

Mr. Blinken countered in his statement Wednesday, saying that the Biden administration has made the right move.

“Extending the New START Treaty makes the United States, U.S. allies and partners, and the world safer,” the secretary of state said, arguing that “an unconstrained nuclear competition would endanger us all.”

“The United States will use the time provided by a five-year extension of the New START Treaty to pursue with the Russian Federation, in consultation with Congress and U.S. allies and partners, arms control that addresses all of its nuclear weapons,” he said. “We will also pursue arms control to reduce the dangers from China’s modern and growing nuclear arsenal.”

