SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Police in South Burlington have identified the suspect in a shooting inside the University Mall that injured a bystander.

Police said late Tuesday night that they were looking for 18-year-old Tyshane Smith. He fled the mall with his friends after the shooting Monday and left behind a pistol that authorities believe he used, police said.

The shooting happened during a dispute among a group of young men, police said.

A young man who was not part of the group was injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor projectile injury, police said.

