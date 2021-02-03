ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say that a person has suffered a gunshot wound following a police-involved shooting in Rocky Mount.

WNCT reports that the incident occurred Tuesday night during a traffic stop.

Authorities say that Rocky Mount police had responded to help the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with the traffic stop. Authorities said the suspect had fled.

Rocky Mount police said that officers arrived and encountered a person matching the suspect’s description. Police said that shots were fired as officers attempted to detain the person.

Police said the suspect suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital. The investigation remains under investigation. No officers were injured during the incident.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.