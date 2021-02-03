Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reached a power-sharing agreement Wednesday for the 50-50 senate.

The New York Democrat said the Senate will pass the organizing resolution Wednesday, so that committees can set up and get to work with the new Democratic majority, given Vice President Kamala Harris is the tie-breaking vote.

“I am confident our members are ready to hit the ground running on the most important issues facing our country,” Mr. Schumer said.

Democratic chairmen of committees were instructed to hold hearings to address the climate crisis in support of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda which includes legislation on climate change.

“It is long past time for the senate to take a leading role in combating the existential threat of our time, climate. As we all know, climate change touches every aspect of our economy,” he said.

A focus will be on green jobs and green infrastructure, Mr. Schumer noted.

