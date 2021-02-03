The Space Force “absolutely” has the full support of President Biden’s administration, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

She said Mr. Biden isn’t revisiting the decision to establish the Space Force, a new military branch that former President Trump had pushed to create and considered one of his most important accomplishments.

“The desire for the Department of Defense to focus greater attention and resources on the growing security challenges in space has long been a bipartisan issue,” Ms. Psaki told reporters at the White House.

“Thousands of men and women proudly serve in the Space Force,” she said. “As you know, it was established by Congress and any other steps would actually have to be taken by Congress, not by the administration.”

Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, had called on Ms. Psaki to apologize after she gave a somewhat dismissive response to a question about the Space Force on Tuesday.

Asked if she would apologize, Ms. Psaki referred to a tweet she posted Tuesday evening, which said: “We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work.”

