The Supreme Court on Wednesday canceled two upcoming hearings on the border wall and another Trump administration immigration policy, granting the Biden team’s request for the matters to be shelved for now.



At issue were the funding the last administration used to construct some of the wall, and the so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy that allowed border agents to push some illegal immigrants back into Mexico to wait for their immigration hearings in the U.S.



Justice Department lawyers had told the justices that President Biden has already canceled the Defense Department money that was at issue in the wall case, and the new administration is reviewing the Mexico policy.



The court granted the requests in a brief order Wednesday: The motions to hold further briefing in abeyance and to remove the cases from the February 2021 argument calendar are granted.”



In both instances, the Trump team had lost in the lower courts but judges had allowed the policies to remain active while the cases were being argued through appeals.

