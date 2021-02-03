LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman died of a gunshot wound after exchanging gunfire with deputies who were trying to serve an eviction order Wednesday, officials said.

Tracy Hope Walter-Hensley, 56, of Lenoir City, was found dead when a SWAT team entered the home, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Deputies from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office went to the home shortly after 9:30 a.m., the TBI said. Walter-Hensley discharged a weapon, and deputies returned fire and retreated, the agency said in a news release. The SWAT team was called to assist and used a camera-equipped robot, which showed the woman lying on the floor, the release said.

No officers were injured.

The TBI‘s investigation was continuing.

