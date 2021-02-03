WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to 21 months for embezzling more than $340,000 from her former employers, a federal prosecutor said.

Cindy Shearer, 58, of Wheeling, pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud and filing a false income tax return. She admitted to writing checks totaling $276,892 from Cane Business Forms & Systems and $67,672 from Precision Printed Product to herself but listing them as paid to a vendor, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said in a news release.

She also admitted to not claiming the money on her personal taxes, the release said.

She was ordered to pay restitution to the businesses and the IRS, totaling more than $399,000.

